CDC Director Changes Course, Admits COVID Vaccines Don’t Prevent Virus Transmission

Another day, another changing “science” story from our friends at the Centers for Disease Control in America.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has been spouting off that COVID vaccines mean that it keeps the public safe because you don’t spread the coronavirus. Well, now she’s changed course, shocker.

As it turns out, the vaccines don’t even prevent transmission of the virus, throwing into question whether taking the vaccine is a matter of public health, rather than a matter of personal choice.

Friday on Wolf Blitzer’s show on CNN, she made the admission that it’s not performing as advertised.

“Our vaccines are working exceptionally well,” Walensky claimed. “They continue to work well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death, they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.”

Back in March, Walensky made the claim that vaccinated people almost never carry COVID, which turned out to be completely fraudulent information.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” pic.twitter.com/9W1SHecSEm — The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2021

In late July, Walensky then claimed that vaccine passports could be a “path forward” for America.

“You know, I think some communities are doing that,” Walensky said. “And that may very well be a path forward.”

However she’s not telling the truth, nor is she following the science. One of the least vaccinated major countries in the world, India, has a vaccination rate of 7.9%. The Delta variant surge came and went within the densely populated nation within weeks. The fatality rate has subsequently plummeted again without the aid of the COVID vaccines.

In the middle of July, Reuters reported that 68% of Indians have COVID antibodies, which is what brought down the case and fatality rates on their own.

“Two-thirds of India’s population have antibodies against the coronavirus, according to data released on Tuesday from a survey of 29,000 people across the nation conducted in June and July,” Reuters reported.

