CDC Data Contradict Julián Castro’s Texas COVID-19 Claims

According to the numbers, COVID-19 cases are increasing in Texas, but it doesn’t have the “highest COVID positivity rate and case count in the nation” — contrary to what Democrat Julián Castro recently tweeted.

Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio and Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Obama Administration, brought up the situation in Texas in a July 15 tweet attacking Republican governor, Greg Abbott.

Greg Abbott is spending every waking minute trying to pass his voter suppression bill.



Meanwhile, Texas has the highest COVID positivity rate and case count in the nation. Hospitalizations are up 75% since late June.



Do your job, @GregAbbott_TX. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 15, 2021

According to Factcheck.org, Castro was right about the percentage of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Texas, which according to state government data, grew from a recent low of 1,428 on June 27 to 2,519 on July 14, the day before he sent the tweet out.

Hospitalizations in the state have continued to increase in the days since, climbing to 3,046 on July 18. That’s an increase of 113% since June 27.

However, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) data contradict his claims about Texas having the highest test positivity rate and case counts.

Texas’ seven-day test positivity was between 8% and 9.9%, according to CDC data compiled as of July 15. That is the percentage of Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests, or NAATs, for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, that have come back positive.

At least four states — Louisiana, Arizona, Kansas, and Mississippi, were within that same percentage range as Texas. However at least five other states — Arkansas, Florida, Utah, Nevada, and Oklahoma had a higher positivity range of 10% to 14.9%.

As of July 19, Texas’ seven-day test positivity was in the range of 10% to14.9%, along with at least 10 other states. At least one, Nevada was in the rage of 15% to 19.9%.

According to the CDC, data was not available for all states.

