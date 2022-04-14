CDC ANNOUNCES IT WILL EVALUATE THEIR DEPARTMENTS STRUCTURES, SYSTEMS, AND PROCESSES

Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announce that the agency is planning to evaluate the department’s “structures, systems, and processes” following months of unclear messaging during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Reporter Ashe Short of the Daily Wire explained that the move could mean a couple of different things. “One could take it as an indication that America really has moved from COVID-19 and they’re looking to shift gears right now,” she said. “As things return to normal, it sounds like the CDC is taking the opportunity to look back over how it handled the pandemic and look for ways to improve.”



It might mean that the CDC is also well aware of the fact that their word has lost weight with the American people and are desperately looking to regain their trust to ensure their future messaging is heard.



Short commented that “The agency’s reputation and credibility has taken a huge hit over the past couple of years. They are very aware of that, so this move is also about shoring up trust and credibility with the American people.”



Walensky stated that the evaluation will look over how the CDC can better and more quickly respond to virus outbreaks, as well as modernizing its data.



Walenksy addressed agency employees via email writing, “At the conclusion of this collective effort, we will develop new systems and processes to delivery our science and programs to the American people, along with a plan for how the CDC should be structured to facilitate the public health work we do.”



The CDC director also mentioned that focusing on “health equity,” suggesting that the so-called revamp will likely not abandon the agency’s left-winged political bias.



The CDC has received major blowback over its plethora of failed policy recommendations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



While Walensky advised Americans to get the COVID-19 booster shots before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or CDC had even reviewed data on the shots’ effectiveness, the agency also recommended closing schools when there wasn’t sufficient data to support such a decision.



A proper review should be conducted by unbiased outsiders, but the CDC has instead elected to go with former acting administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, Jim Macrae, to lead the review.



This is yet another criticism of the CDC’s attempt to revamp is that these reviews are being conducted by other government officials, not outsiders.



Short concluded, “They’re also tasking three senior-level CDC officials with gathering feedback. A stronger move would probably be to commission an Inspector General, someone who is paid to be an objective watchdog, that might inspire more confidence in the outcome. As it stands now though, I’m not predicting a real overhaul.”

