CAUGHT RED HANDED: Eric Swalwell Modified Evidence in Impeachment Trial, THIS IS CRIMINAL!

Look what we have here America, a United States Congressman altered the information of a Tweet that he presented before the United States Senate in a Federal Impeachment Trial. This is a felony, and he should be arrested immediately.

Controversial and compromised Congressman Eric Swalwell presented evidence in the impeachment “trial” of President Trump that was clearly and provably modified on Wednesday. A tweet presented by Swalwell from the verified Twitter account @JenLawrence21 retweeted by President Trump on January 3rd. The only problem is that Jennifer Lawrence, (the awesome one; one not the actress) doesn’t have a verified Twitter account and never has. I can vouch, she is my Fiancee.

I’ve never been verified on Twitter so why did my Tweet used in the fact-free impeachment include a verification badge? I’m assuming Democrats faked it like they are faking the whole case. @RepSwalwell why did you add a verified badge to my tweet in your presentation?

I’ve never been verified on Twitter so why did my Tweet used in the fact-free impeachment include a verification badge? I’m assuming Democrats faked it like they are faking the whole case. @RepSwalwell why did you add a verified badge to my tweet in your presentation? pic.twitter.com/9Ww0TLveNA — Jennifer Lynn Lawrence (@JenLawrence21) February 10, 2021

The modification might seem like a small error but it’s not. Considering the motive and that it was presented by someone who has been recently exposed as being compromised by a sexual relationship with a CCP intelligence agent.

It’s been a rough time for Swalwell. After a disastrous run for President that failed to materialize whose most memorable moment was Swalwell’s massive fart in a media interview. It didn’t get better when it was revealed that he had been sleeping with a CCP intelligence agent compromising national security. Despite these humiliations, Swalwell was selected as one of the House impeachment managers.

Swalwell shouldn’t be presenting evidence on anything, he has no credibility and his motives are suspect. That he so clearly presented altered evidence to the United States Senate sure seems like perjury. At least it would be if any of us did what Swalwell did to Jen.

Similarly altered video montages have been used regularly by the Democrats prosecuting the case. These montages splice together thousands of hours of video to make it seem like events that happened often weeks and months apart actually happened together. It’s what they have always falsely accused James O’Keefe and Project Veritas of doing with their legendary undercover videos.

This is ridiculous America, you can’t alter evidence and lie in a federal trial, especially an impeachment trial. If this was reversed, democrats would be calling for the arrest of conservative congressional members.

