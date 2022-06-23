Caterpillar Inc. Announces They Are Moving Global Headquarters to Texas Away from Liberal Illinois

On Tuesday, June 14, Caterpillar Inc. announced in a statement, it will move it’s global headquarters to the company’s existing office in Irving, Texas, from it current location in Deerfield, Illinois.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth, as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said.

Caterpillar has had a presence in Texas since the 1960’s across several areas of the company. Illinois remains the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world. The headquarters was historically in downstate Peoria,

Illinois for decades, before a move to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, in 2017.

According to the statement the company will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving this year.

With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

According to the Caterpillar website, the company was founded in 1925 and for nearly 100 years they have been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future.

Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments; Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation, as well as providing financing and related services through their Financial Products segment.

While Illinois officials were lamenting the loss of Caterpillar Inc., officials from Texas were bringing out their welcoming celebrations.

