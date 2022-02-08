Capitol Police Illegally Search Texas Congressman’s Office Disguised as Construction Workers

It was discovered by staff that the Capitol Police illegally trespassed, spied on, and snooped around taking pictures of a Texas Congressman while disguised as construction workers. Apparently Pelosi’s personal gestapo doesn’t stop at murdering unarmed civilians without warning. While January 6th prisoners have been held without bail under unconstitutional and brutal conditions it begs the question….will authorities come down as hard on these Capital police goons for the same crime the January 6th prisoners are supposedly accused of committing? Here’s the thread by Troy Neil’s detailing the crime:

Maybe it’s time to defund the out of control Capital Police and prosecute the people behind them. #DefundTheFed

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...