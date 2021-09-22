CAPITALISM: AOC Launches Stupid Expensive “Tax The Rich” Merchandise After Met Gala Stunt

That’s right, after being with the elites and wearing a $30,000 dress, AOC is now launching an extremely expensive line called, you guessed it, “Tax the Rich..”

These people are the biggest hypocrites and dullards on the planet.

“Whether the message is on a sweatshirt or something more formal, the facts are the same,” Team AOC said in an email while promoting the product line. “In order to reshape our economy and make it work for all of us — not just those who can self-fund their trips to space — we absolutely must Tax the Rich.”

You won’t believe how much a t-shirt is! Oh, and being the staunch capitalist that she is, AOC is offering no financial support to her followers! A true capitalist! Check out what the Daily Wire reported:

Ocasio-Cortez’s team decided to promote the “Tax The Rich Collection” after she wore a dress to the Met Gala emblazoned with the message “Tax The Rich.” While Ocasio-Cortez insisted that the dress was a message to the attendees of the Met Gala, the self-described democratic socialist received heavy criticism for seemingly hobnobbing with the class of people she claimed to be against.

According to her campaign website, Ocasio-Cortez’s “Tax The Rich” line has six products: a sweatshirt for $58, a tee-shirt for $27, a “dad hat” for $28, a sticker pack for $10, a mug for $27, and a tote bag for $27.

$27 for a shirt!!! $27! I will say, I’m impressed! Name me another capitalist in congress who could convince someone to buy a $27 shirt from them!

Despite being a capitalist at heart, Ocasio-Cortez wants you to know that she truly is a member of the “working class.” Bless her heart.

“We really started having a conversation about what it means to be a working-class woman of color at the Met,” the capitalist said to reporters at the event. “We can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall.”

That’s my girl! A true capitalist always reminds the poor folk that they are one of them! Reminds us that they too were once where we were.

Now shut up and buy my $27 shirt, dammit!

Thanks to our friends at Trending Politics for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...