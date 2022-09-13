Candace Cameron Bure Fires Back at PDA Police Attacking Fun Photo with Husband

Some people really don’t understand that it’s okay to love your spouse, to fool around, and to display love, affection, and even a tad bit of comedy with one another.

Candace Cameron Bure, the Full House and Fuller House star has been married to her husband Val Bure for 24 years, and she posted a photo to her Instagram Stories where her husband had his arm around her shoulders with a hand placed atop her boob.

If you’re asking yourself, why are we even having this discussion, then congratulations, you’re normal and not a prude, or a trolling freakazoid.

According to the liberal site Page Six, Bure initially deleted the photo after getting trolled by a bunch of prudes, and Bible thumpers who apparently don’t think you’re allowed to touch your spouse and have some fun. She wouldn’t have posted the picture if it bothered her, you dolts.

Bure then realize that she wasn’t the one in the wrong, and re-uploaded the pictured and captioned it with “marriage goals.”

Bure is very strong in her faith, and is the sister of Christian activist Kirk Cameron, who’s lead tons of folks to Christ. The Christian Right coming after her was disgusting, and some of these judgmental buffoons are leading more people to atheism than to Christ by attacking her over a fun pic with her husband.

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband. We have so much fun together,” she responded in a series of since-deleted videos, the Daily Mail reports.

We’re assuming the trolls want to go back to the two twin beds with a nightstand in between them like the Leave it to Beaver TV shows in the 1950’s and 1960’s. Are they supposed to be wearing the long button up pajamas as well?

“I’m sorry if it offended you — I’m actually not sorry,” she said with a laugh. “I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

I’m a Christian, I love Jesus, but I’m also not a stick in the mud, and not dead. That’s the problem with judgmental Christians, as the DC Talk song “What if I Stumble” goes, they’re leading more people to Atheism with their attitudes.

The greatest single cause of atheism in the world today

Is Christians who acknowledge Jesus with their lips

Then walk out the door and deny him by their lifestyle

That is what an unbelieving world simply finds unbelievable

