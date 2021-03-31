Cancel Culture is Disastrous to Society: Sharon Stone, Matthew McConaughey, Other Liberals Speak Out Against It

Sharon Stone, the 63-year-old veteran Hollywood actress vehemently spoke out against the popular practice of people ganging up on an individual or company to silence or shut down their platform for their behavior or speech that they deem to be offensive. Better known as “Cancel Culture.”

Stone is not alone as she railed against this cancel culture scene and urging people to be more understanding of one another, while making an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Just Jenny” radio show.

“I think cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen,” Stone told host Jenny Hutt on Monday. “I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it’s offensive to you, it’s a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other.

Stone implored everyone to “give people an opportunity to discuss things before you wipe out their entire person over a statement or a comment or a misunderstanding. Stop being so small. People have done so much more than one sentence,” she pointed out. The “Casino” actress encouraged people to grow up and grow some empathy.

Stone isn’t the only celebrity who has voiced concerns with parts of society embracing cancel culture. Bill Maher raged against “woke” brats who try to get people fired using Stalinesque tactics. Maher warned, “Cancel culture is real, it’s insane, it’s growing exponentially, and it’s coming to a neighborhood near you. If you think it’s just for celebrities, no. In an era when everyone is online, everyone is a public figure.”

Others affected include comedian Bill Burr after his appearance on the Grammy’s, and the firing of Gina Carano by Disney over social media posts.

Matthew McConaughey told Joe Rogan, “we’re making people persona non grata because of something they do that is right now deemed wrong or it’s the hot point in a hot topic right now. You can’t erase someone’s entire existence. Where the heck does some forgiveness go?”

Eminem released a music video in retaliation to Gen Z scandalmongers who tried to cancel the rapper for decade-old lyrics that they didn’t approve of.

Even left-wing blowhard Keith Olbermann deemed cancel culture to be “ very draconian and foolish.”

