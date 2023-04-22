Canadian Lawmakers Strut Around Room Wearing Pink Heels to Raise Awareness for Violence Against Women [VIDEO INSIDE]

In an effort to bring awareness to violence against women, male Canadian lawmakers wore pink heels and paraded around the room as part of “Hope in High Heels” an event sponsored by the Ontario-area women’s shelter.

This isn’t just a Canadian thing, many women’s shelters in the United States hold the same type of event, google it. It’s absurd, but it’s not rare.

“Violence against women is still prevalent in our society. Hope in Heels is an event that spreads awareness on violence against women while encouraging men and boys to be part of the solution. We wore their signature pink heels in support to this important cause,” Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra tweeted along with video of the event.

The “Hope in High Heels” awareness campaign was sponsored by Halton Women’s Place, the only women’s shelter in the city of Halton.

For the past four years, the campaign has expanded to “Hope in High Heels on the Hill” where male Members of Parliament put on pink high heels to bring awareness to women’s violence issues.

“Educating men and boys is part of the solution, and it is all of our responsibilities to end gender based violence,” Liberal MP Karina Gould tweeted, sharing pictures of her male peers donning the hot pink heels.

"We want your continued support on the NAP. We're hoping that this plan gets all Canadians on board in addressing GBV." – Laurie Hepburn, ED, @HaltonWomensPl



WSC had the pleasure of attending #HopeInHighHeels where male MPs showed their commitment & solidarity in ending VAW. pic.twitter.com/2Mw9MJ67sZ — End VAW / Contre VFF (@endvawnetwork) April 20, 2023

Social Media users did not see the point of the campaign, however, with some finding the spectacle insulting.

“This circus is not helping women in any way, shape or form. It’s men having a goddamn laugh. Male violence against women is not a laughing matter and it certainly won’t be reduced buy a bunch of pr*cks parading around in heels,” one social media user tweeted.

“Men doing drag lite doesn’t exactly say ‘be confident of our ability to protect you in public as you go about your lives, ladies.’ That’s what women need. Laws and norms punishing [male violence against women] harshly. Protection. [Because] we are physically weaker, not [because] we wear heels,” another user tweeted.

Check out the video below.

WATCH:

Violence against women is still prevalent in our society. Hope in Heels is an event that spreads awareness on violence against women while encouraging men and boys to be part of the solution. We wore their signature pink heels in support to this important cause. @HaltonWomensPl pic.twitter.com/5qngxQ6Myu — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) April 20, 2023

Another user made this tweet pointing out that the Canadian women’s shelter and liberal government allowed this to happen.

This is in Canadian women’s shelter 🤨Liberal government is joke right ?https://t.co/UAVhlQG7b0 — Don’t-Ban-Me Reeeeeee (@Know_Nothing_R) April 20, 2023

