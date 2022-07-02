Canadian Company Pledges They Will Produce 2 BILLION BUGS Per Year For Human Consumption (VIDEO)

A Canadian company has announced that they will produce 9,000 tons of insects each year for human consumption to help with the global food crisis. Disgusting, yes, we agree.

Aspire Food Group has completed construction of the world’s largest cricket food processing center, and will utilize that to produce the massive amount of bugs for human and pet consumption.

According to the group they will produce roughly two billion crickets every year for your pleasure and enjoyment.

A report from Canadian Manufacturing states that “Crickets are currently being explored as a protein-rich superfood. They contain fibre and are already found in grocery stores and restaurants, and have a smaller environmental footprint than traditional protein sources.”

The move is the latest in a growing trend of pushing bug eating on the masses as a way of saving the planet.

If you thought crickets were too much, in Europe maggots and works are a big deal apparently.

We think we’ll pass, you?

There’s even proposals to feed them to school children, how wonderful.. You know, instead of just increasing crops, cattle, poultry, etc.

