CANADA’S TRUDEAU EXPOSES THE END GOAL OF GUN-GRABBING RADICAL LEFTISTS: THEY WANT YOU DEFENSELESS (Video)

What is the goal of leftist gun-grabbing policies? To leave you defenseless, unable to protect yourself or your fellow citizens from the attacks of predators and criminals, and to make you entirely reliant on the state for your personal protection from the criminals that the leftist controlled and occupied governments refuse to lock up, much less punish.

This is what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exposed in a recent speech, saying that there is no right to use a gun for self-defense in Canada. Watch him here:

Trudeau: "You can’t use a gun for self protection in Canada. It’s not a right that you have,” pic.twitter.com/e4B2GP4DPi — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) June 11, 2022

As you can hear in the video, Trudeau, speaking about the right to use firearms for self-defense (or more particularly, the lack thereof), said, “There are debates, and we have a culture where the difference is, guns can be used for hunting or for sport-shooting in Canada, and there are lots of gun owners, and they’re mostly law-respecting and law abiding, but you can’t use a gun for self-protection in Canada. That’s not a right that you have in the Constitution or anywhere else.”

That comment came as part of Trudeau’s tooting his own horn about how well he and Canada have done with pushing forward gun control, saying prior to his previous statement, “There’s this sense that Canada responded to the shootings in Texas by suddenly turning around and banning guns. Lovely if it were true, but we’ve been working on this for seven years.”

Trudeau added, “We’ve had a lot of setbacks, but since we got elected seven years ago, we’ve been steadily working on strengthening gun control. Two years ago, we banned all military style assault weapons, and just a few weeks ago, we moved forward on a total freeze on handguns. We will eventually get it passed, and then it’ll be illegal to buy, sell, transfer, import, handguns anywhere in the country.”

Trudeau’s gun control regime, if fully implemented, as it appears it will be, will leave Canadians defenseless, at the mercy of violent criminals that prowl the streets unless police save them.

And that’s what the goal of the gun control proposals are; they want you to be wholly dependent on the state for your safety.

The old saying goes that “God created men equal. Colonel Colt made them equal.” With a handgun or longarm, you can defend yourself from any attacker, no matter how much physically more powerful than you that person might be; the firearm gives you the ability to defend yourself even if you’re not strong or well-trained enough to do so yourself.

But now Trudeau is stripping Canadians of that right, doing what those leftists pushing gun control in America would undoubtedly like to do and leaving Canadians defenseless and at the mercy of criminals and the state.

The right to self-defense used to be self-evident in the Anglosphere. Now, in these softer days, it’s fast disappearing as the bleeding hearts and cynical, power-hungry bureaucrats’ side with criminals to strip you of it. You need to look no farther away than or neighbor Canada, for proof.

