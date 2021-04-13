Canada Sends Over 200 Royal Canadian Police Officers to Keep Shut Down Church From Re-Opening for Covid Violations

A sickening scene in Canada as over 200 federal police officers were sent to GraceLife Church near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to keep a church that’s been under fire by the government shut down.

The church was shut down by the tyrannical health department in Canada, and the pastor was arrested if you recall a few weeks ago.

The police then put up a massive fence all around the church to keep it from reopening, and due to the fact that the pastor is fighting for his rights and his congregation rights, the fence was installed to keep them out and off the property.

Over 200 officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were sent to “guard” the church from reopening.

200 cops for a church!!!! pic.twitter.com/Go0pqbpiRa — Real Canuck News 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@RealCanuckNews) April 11, 2021

There were already two layers of fencing around the property, but why not send in 200 armed federal police as well, right?

Mainstream media in both Canada and the United States largely ignored the plight of church leadership and their members.

According to Alberta Health Services, the church was closed after repeated violations of their rules designed to protect people against Covid-19. But as many have pointed out, areas where there are stricter lockdowns have seen no benefits in efforts to prevent the disease from spreading.

Today, April 7, 2021, Alberta Health Services (AHS) physically closed GraceLife Church (GLC) and has prevented access to the building until GLC can demonstrate the ability to comply with Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health’s (CMOH) restrictions.

For several months, AHS has attempted to work collaboratively with GLC to address the ongoing public health concerns at the site. Steps taken prior to physically closing the site include:

An order issued by AHS on December 17th, 2020, requiring GLC to comply with CMOH restrictions. A Court of Queen’s Bench Order obtained on January 21st, 2021, requiring GLC to comply with the previous order. A Closure Order issued on January 29th, 2021, requiring closure until compliance with the restrictions was attained. On March 27, 2021, AHS sent a letter to Pastor Coates providing him with information on the continued spread of COVID-19. Last week, AHS invited Pastor Coates to meet virtually to discuss the risks presented by COVID-19, however the church has not provided any dates to meet.



A crowd gathered early Sunday morning with reports ranging from 200-500. But the mammoth law enforcement presence was a show of force intended to intimidate anyone who thought to try to enter the church.

Christians gathered to tear down the fence at the church as seen below.

Today, April 7, 2021, Alberta Health Services (AHS) physically closed GraceLife Church (GLC) and has prevented access to the building until GLC can demonstrate the ability to comply with Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health’s (CMOH) restrictions.

For several months, AHS has attempted to work collaboratively with GLC to address the ongoing public health concerns at the site. Steps taken prior to physically closing the site include:

An order issued by AHS on December 17th, 2020, requiring GLC to comply with CMOH restrictions. A Court of Queen’s Bench Order obtained on January 21st, 2021, requiring GLC to comply with the previous order. A Closure Order issued on January 29th, 2021, requiring closure until compliance with the restrictions was attained. On March 27, 2021, AHS sent a letter to Pastor Coates providing him with information on the continued spread of COVID-19. Last week, AHS invited Pastor Coates to meet virtually to discuss the risks presented by COVID-19, however the church has not provided any dates to meet.



A crowd gathered early Sunday morning with reports ranging from 200-500. But the mammoth law enforcement presence was a show of force intended to intimidate anyone who thought to try to enter the church.

Protesters then began taking the fence down before law enforcement rushed over to stop them.

The fence is coming down pic.twitter.com/gFCroOuhin — Laura Krause (@LauraKrauseNews) April 11, 2021

The scene quickly de-escalated and some protesters helped police repair the fence. pic.twitter.com/yFU6DWwxRS — Laura Krause (@LauraKrauseNews) April 11, 2021

Where is the mainstream media? Where are Christians from around the world? The silence is cowardly and deafening.

Thanks to our friends at Freedom First Network for contributing to this article.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...