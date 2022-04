UFC Hall of Famer and regular guest of The Matt Couch Show, the Champ Pat Miletich joined the show on Friday to discuss Elon Musk and can you trust him?

It’s an interesting take as Pat brings up the points that no one gets to this type of power without the blessing of big brother, the United States Government. What’s your take? Do you trust Elon Musk?

Check out The Matt Couch Show below!

