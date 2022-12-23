News

Can the GOP Make Congress Work for Americans? Colonel Rob Maness and Congressman Thomas Massie Explain on The Rob Maness Show [VIDEO]

by Matt Couch

We are in the lame duck session of Congress now and a lot of important issues are being discussed, or not!

My special guest today is the most Constitutional member of the U.S. House. He does what our elected federal representatives are supposed to do – defend liberty. He accomplishes his mission by various means, all of which include holding our elected officials and the unelected government accountable.

They don’t like him and you know what, any swamp creature shouldn’t because this man is in their face every day calling them out and holding accountable in committee and on the floor of the house. He also lives what he protects, in liberty.

Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky’s 4th District is the most free American in congress because he and his family live out their freedoms like the second amendment and using innovative ideas and methods to have a home that produces its own needs like power and water.

Congressman Massie, welcome to the Rob Maness Show!

CLICK HERE to listen to Colonel Rob Maness’ full interview with Congressman Thomas Massie.

Matt Couch

