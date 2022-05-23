Camels are on the Horizon as History is About to Repeat Itself Sheik Says

The founder of Dubai, Sheik Rashid, was asked about the future of his country, and he replied, “My grandfather rode a camel, my father rode a camel, I ride a Mercedes, my son rides a Land Rover, and my grandson is going to ride a Land Rover…but my great-grandson is going to have to ride a camel again.”



“Why is that?” he was asked.



And his reply was, “Hard times create strong men, strong men create easy times. Easy times create weak men, weak men create difficult times. Many will not understand it, but you have to raise warriors, not parasites.”



And add to that the historical reality that all great empires…the Persians, the Trojans, the Egyptians, the Greeks, the Romans, and in later years, the British…all rose and perished within 240 years. They were not conquered by external enemies; they rotted from within.



America had now passed that 240 year mark, and the rot is starting to be visible and is accelerating. We are past the Mercedes and Land Rover Years…the camels are on the horizon.



The greatest generation consisted of 18-year-old kids storming the beaches at Normandy. And now, two generations later, some 18-year-old kids want to hide in safe rooms when they hear words that hurt their feelings. They also want free stuff from the government because they think they are entitled to it.



The “Camels Are On The Horizon” for sure.



Something to ponder? History has a way of repeating itself.

As of 2018 there were 35,525,270 camels in the world, a massive number, so perhaps there is something to this theory?

