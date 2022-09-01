California Tells Residents NOT to Charge Electric Cars Because It Might Overload the Grid: Good Thing They Are Banning Gas Vehicles

The clowns running the state of California have issued a heat advisory Tuesday, warning that excessive heat “will stress the energy grid.”

Yes that’s right, the same people telling you they are going to eliminate gas powered cars, is also telling you that you can’t charge your electric cars, welcome to the clown show and hoax that is the Global Warming scam in America and around the globe.

The morons in the state announced last week that they would be banning the sale of gas powered cards in 2035. That should go over nicely, since coal plants are what powers the electric car charging stations. You can’t make up this level of stupid in America.

“Consumers are urged to reduce energy use from 4-9 p.m. when the system is most stressed because demand for electricity remains high and there is less solar energy available,” the state said in the notice. “The top three conservation actions are to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles, and turn off unnecessary lights.”

DEVELOPING: California power grid officials warn of blackouts, urge residents to conserve energy.



“Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles, and turn off unnecessary lights,” pic.twitter.com/hOn8kweyuD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 31, 2022

But the new electric vehicle mandates may be “extremely challenging” to meet, President of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation John Bozzella told The New York Times in an email.

“Whether or not these requirements are realistic or achievable is directly linked to external factors like inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor, critical mineral availability and pricing, and the ongoing semiconductor shortage,” Bozzella continued.

The state is also set to fine automakers up to $20,000 for every vehicle that falls short of the state’s production targets.

