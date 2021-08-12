California Man Accused of Killing His Two Toddlers with Spear Gun Tells Authorities He Was “Enlightened by QAnon”

A sickening scene coming out of California as a Santa Barbara man was charged on Wednesday for taking his two young children to Rosarito, Mexico and murdering them.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, allegedly killed the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl on Monday. A federal criminal complaint filed today charges Coleman with foreign murder of United States nationals.

An affidavit in support of the criminal complaint outlines the investigation that started on Saturday, when Coleman’s wife contacted the Santa Barbara Police Department to report that her husband had left the couple’s home in a Sprinter van and she did not know where they were headed.

The very next day, Coleman’s wife filed a missing persons report.

Using a computer application, Coleman’s wife was able to determine that Coleman’s phone had been in Rosarito on Sunday afternoon, the affidavit stated.

The same phone location service was used on Monday and showed that Coleman’s phone was near the San Isidro Port of Entry at the United States -Mexico border, according to the affidavit.

The FBI then dispatched colleagues in San Diego to contact Coleman, who entered the United States in the Sprinter van without the children. When the children were not found, the FBI agents contacted law enforcement officials in Rosarito and learned that Mexican authorities that morning had recovered the bodies of two small children matching the description of Coleman’s children.

The Criminal complaint states that Coleman told the detectives that he believe the children were “going to grow into monsters: and he was “saving the world from monsters.”

Coleman “explained that he was enlightened by the QAnon and Illuminati theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife — possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children,” the complaint says.

Coleman also “stated that he knew it was wrong, but it was the only course of action that would save the world,” the complaint continues.

