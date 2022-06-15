California is so Bad That the Great Exodus is to… Mexico: Thousands are Flocking South of the Border to Escape Insane Cost of Living Under Biden and Newsom

Where do Californians go to escape people like Governor Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden? Apparently Mexico according to new reports.

Thousands of Californians are fleeing to Mexico amid insane soaring cost of living prices in the golden state.

Americans are taking advance of work from home and reaping the benefits of US salaries, while living off Mexico’s much cheaper lifestyle.

Others are living in Mexico while commuting to work in the US. However critiques argued that the influx of Americans in cities south of the border has begun to now price out the Mexicans living there.

‘I would say at least half are coming down from California,’ Darrell Graham of Baja123 Real Estate Group told CNBC while speaking about the real estate trends he has seen.

‘Suddenly the cost of taxes, the crime rates, the politics, all the things that people are unhappy with in California are are coming down to Mexico.

Travis Grossi, a content creator who moved to Mexico in 2020, paid $1,600 a month for a one-bedroom apartment in Hollywood, while in Mexico his rent became $850 per-month for two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a shared pool, and 24-hours a day security.

‘We were able to cut our budget in half, which allowed us to really focus on our careers and the things we wanted to do artistically without havening to just hustle, and hustle, and hustle, every day, every week to just meet the bare minimum,’ Travis Grossi, told CNBC.

Monthly rent in Mexico can average as little as $430 per month, while rents can average as high as $1,500 north of the border in San Diego.

