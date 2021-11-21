California Freeway Covered in Cash as Armored Truck Spills Green, Police Arrest Those Picking It Up (VIDEO)

Southern California drivers found quite the surprise on the freeway Friday when two bags of money fell out of an armored truck and spilled across the highway.

Sargent Curtis Martin of the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS) said one of the Sectran Security Inc. truck’s doors popped open as it drove down I-5 in Carlsbad at around 9:14 a.m. Friday.

CHP arrived by 10 a.m. and tired to keep drivers off the road to recover the money.

CHP said it is working with the next steps with the FBI in the investigation.

Martin told reporters that the truck departed San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).

Bystanders leaped at the chance to get some free cash, recording the unbelievable sight fo cash blowing across the road as people scooped up what cash they could get.

“So basically money all over the freeways,” Martin told KCRA. He said authorities have “a lot of evidence” thanks to numerous social media posts and videos documenting what happened.

That includes a man and woman police arrested for taking the money and leaving their vehicle to block traffic.

“If you found money on the freeway, it is not your money,” Martin explained. “It belongs to the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) and this armored truck and the bank. It needs to be returned.”

Martin asked that anyone who took money from the truck return it, KTLA reported. Some people have returned “a lot” of the money, but more remains missing.

“It’s going to take a while to determine the loss,” Martin admitted. “We’re not the ones who determine what the consequences are but we can always say that honesty is the best policy.”

One video, posted by social media influencer Demi Bagby, shows drivers and passengers on the freeway scrambling to get their hands on the bills.

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen. Someone dropped money all over the freeway,” she says, before picking up wads of cash and throwing them in the air. “San Diego has shut down. Literally it has shut down … Literally everyone stopped on the freeway … This is insane.”

What are your thoughts? Comment Below!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...