California County With One of Nation’s Highest Crime Rates Stops All Daytime Police Patrols Due to Staffing Issues

That’s right, the defund the police movement may actually still be a thing, but it’s not because liberals are still pushing it, it’s because no one wants to be a cop in Commiefornia. Excuse us, California that slipped.

According to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, they will suspend all daytime patrol services to its designated areas of responsibility within Tehama Country.

This is an added reduction of services and is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage throughout the agency. We can’t imagine why someone wouldn’t want to be a cop in California, can you?

A California County with one of the highest crimes rates in the United States is suspending all its daytime patrols due to a “catastrophic staffing shortage” what could go wrong?

Tehama County is about 120 miles north of the State Capital of Sacramento. According to the agency, officers keep leaving thecae salaries are comparatively low, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.

“Beginning November 20, 2022, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office will suspend day-time patrol services to its designated areas of responsibility within Tehama County. This added reduction of services is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage throughout the agency,” the press release, posted to Facebook, began.

“Over the past several years, the Sheriff’s Office has had difficulties with recruitment and retention of employees, which has been directly linked to pay disparities,” the statement reads. The average salary for a deputy in Tehama County is between $52,000 and $62,000, an average of $20,000 less than deputies can make in nearby Solano County, the Daily Mail reports.

The county has a population of about 66,000 and covers an area of close to 3,000 square miles. Its most populated city, Red Bluff, has a population of just under 15,000 and has a violent crime rate higher than 97 percent of the country.

Concerns this could accelerate the counties already insane crime rates, which is already much higher than the national average. That along with the fact in recent years deputies have been needed to fill vacancies in country courts and jails, which they don’t like as well.

“this unfortunate, but necessary restructuring has left the operations division with insufficient staff to sustain 24-hour patrol services.”

“A drastic rise in attrition, coupled with the inability to present enticing recruitment effort have resulted in an unprecedented staffing shortage,” the letter continued.

Most recently, staffing shortages in the custody division have forced the Sheriff’s Office to reassign Deputies from the operations division to fill vacancies within the courts and jail facility.

In the meantime, the sheriff’s office has been in talks with the California Highway Patrol to try and receive help with daytime emergencies in the county.

“While the final details are still underway, the CPH will be responding to life threatening emergencies during the hours that [we are] unable to provide patrol services,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its press release. “[We are] committed to continuing all recruitment efforts and working towards restoring patrol services, when staffing levels permit.”

Thanks to our friends at The Post Millennial for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...