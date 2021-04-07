Caitlyn Jenner Considering Run for California Governor… As a Republican

The bipartisan effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom over the horrific way he handled the coronavirus pandemic may have entered a new challenger into the gubernatorial fray.
The last California recall brought Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to the office, should that scare you at all if you’re a Californian?
How does Governor Caitlyn Jenner sound to you?
Most interesting is that she’s discussing the campaign with a Republican fundraiser. Caroline Wren, while working with a GOP organization that focuses on LGBTQ issues, ALSO worked at Trump Victory.
Wren was one of those who funded the event at the Ellipse on January 6 in Washington, D.C. That should trigger the lefties, shouldn’t it?
Can you imagine the Kardashians in the White House? What if it goes really well? Could there be a Caitlyn Jenner run for the White House if elected to California Governor?
What are your thoughts America? Is this a possibility?
Matt you just covered the exact amount of crazy I can take in one post. I think he, she, or it should be called Madam Mr. Governor.