BUTTIGIEG SHAMEFULLY DEFENDS PROTESTING OF SUPREME COURT JUSTICES

This past Sunday on Fox News Sunday, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s Transportation Secretary, didn’t just indicate that Biden does , in fact, plan on running again in 2024.

Buttigieg also defended the protesting of Supreme Court Justices, saying, “The harassment of them under the guise of protest was fine so long as it was peaceful.

‘Mayor Pete” stated, “As long as I’ve been alive, settled case law in the United States has been that the Constitution protected the right to privacy. And that has now been thrown out the window by justices, including Justice Kavanaugh, who, as I recall, swore up and down in front of God and everyone, including United States Congress, that they were going to leave settle case law alone.”

Buttigieg continued, “So, yes, people are upset. They’re going to exercise their First Amendment rights. And as long as that’s peaceful, that’s protected. Compare that, for example, to the reality that as a country right now, we’re reckoning with the fact that a mob summoned by the former president”

The host then tried to cut in, saying “All Right. Let me follow-up, Mr. Secretary — ,” but Buttigieg pushed on anyway, attacking Republicans with the typical line about January 6th and saying, — “violently attacked the United States Capitol for the purpose of overthrowing the election and very nearly succeeded in the preventing the peaceful transfer of power.”

But Buttigieg ignored the attempted assassination of Justice Kavanaugh, which seems far worse than some guy putting his feet on Pelosi’s desk, or that protesting outside the home of a judge or justice is illegal, as even the Washington Post noted. Peaceful or not, it can’t be done.

The reason is because Section 1507 of the U.S. Code provides that it is illegal to attempt to “influence” a justice, judge, or juror by demonstrating outside the person’s residence, which is exactly what those peaceful protesters” are doing.

Jen Psaki, for example, said, “I know that there’s an outrage right now, I guess, about protests that have been peaceful to date, and we certainly do continue to encourage that, outside judges’ homes, and that’s the president’s position.”

​U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has refused to act, with the Washington Examiner reporting, in the context of Justice Kavanaugh being harassed at a restaurant reporting, “This harassment comes on the heels of a June 8 incident in which a man was arrested after approaching Kavanaugh’s home with the intent to assassinate the justice. This followed five weeks of illegal protest outside of Justices’ residences after the leak of a draft decision on abortion. Despite repeated calls from conservatives and other decent people to enforce the federal law against demonstrations outside justice’s homes, and despite the attempted assassination, Garland has obstinately declined to arrest any demonstrators.

Team Biden should be standing by and enforcing the law of the land, not making an exception because they’re mad about a certain ruling.

