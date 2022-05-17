BUSTED! Twitter Engineer Talks Musk Takeover in New Undercover Project Veritas Video ‘Twitter Does Not Believe in Free Speech’ (VIDEO INSIDE)

[NEW YORK – May 16, 2022] Project Veritas published explosive undercover footage on Monday night featuring one of Twitter’s senior engineers discussing the dynamics behind internal reactions to the acquisition of the tech company by business magnate, Elon Musk.

In the video, Twitter Sr. Engineer, Siru Murugesan, says many of his colleagues have voiced “this would be my last day if it happens,” referring to Musk’s high publicized intended purchase of Twitter. He also says employees at Twitter are “stress-eating” and “worried for our jobs.”

More significant than those soundbites are the reasons he says employees at Twitter feel this way.

“Our jobs are at stake; he’s a capitalist and we weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist,” Murugesan says before adding, “we’re all like commie as f**k.”

Murugesan also pointed to free speech being one of the core issues employees at Twitter have with its new likely owner, Elon Musk.

When asked about the difference between Twitter’s definition of free speech and Musk’s, the Sr. Engineer left no room for interpretation. “Twitter does not believe in free speech,” said Murugesan answering the undercover journalist.

Back in March, Musk said he was a “free speech absolutist” and clarified his comments further adding, “By free speech, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

Murugesan also explained how Twitter employees did all they could to “revolt against” Musk’s takeover of the company.

“We did all we could to like revolt against it. A lot of employees were revolting against it, but at the end of the day, the board of directors have the say.”

He added that he thought the board “… acted on their best interests ‘cause they didn’t want to get sued…. they’re always looking out for themselves at the end of the day.”

At the time of this writing, Twitter has yet to respond to a request for comment.

