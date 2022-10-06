News

BUSTED! Hot Mic NAILS Turncoat Lindsey Graham Kissing John Kerry’s Ass ‘Hey John Good Job, Let Me Know What I Can do to Help with Boehner’ [VIDEO INSIDE]

Patriot Staff October 6, 2022 No Comments

It’s no secret by now that Lindsey Graham cannot be trusted by conservatives in office, look at how he’s turned his back on former President Donald J. Trump, and his actions surrounding the idiocy of January 6.

Graham has done nothing but side with Democrats since Joe Biden became President, and this leaked hot mic video is just further proof that he’s always been working with the radical left.

“Hey John good job, let me know what I can do to help you with Boehner.”

Boehner is referring to former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner, meaning that Graham was helping a Democrat in Kerry when he was Secretary of the State to get heat off of him from the Republican lead Congress.

Hey Ladies, what are you wearing this Halloween to trigger the liberals at your party?

WATCH the hot mic video below!

Support The DC Patriot at the Links Below! We’re 100% Reader and Listener Funded!

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments