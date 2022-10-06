BUSTED! Hot Mic NAILS Turncoat Lindsey Graham Kissing John Kerry’s Ass ‘Hey John Good Job, Let Me Know What I Can do to Help with Boehner’ [VIDEO INSIDE]

It’s no secret by now that Lindsey Graham cannot be trusted by conservatives in office, look at how he’s turned his back on former President Donald J. Trump, and his actions surrounding the idiocy of January 6.

Graham has done nothing but side with Democrats since Joe Biden became President, and this leaked hot mic video is just further proof that he’s always been working with the radical left.

“Hey John good job, let me know what I can do to help you with Boehner.”

Boehner is referring to former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner, meaning that Graham was helping a Democrat in Kerry when he was Secretary of the State to get heat off of him from the Republican lead Congress.

WATCH the hot mic video below!

This is who Lindsey Graham is. Hot mic catches him talking with Kerry. pic.twitter.com/0VAbFoxp3F — Maze (@mazemoore) October 6, 2022

