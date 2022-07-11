BUSTED! Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock Allegedly Caught Violating Campaign Finance Law

While the media has been laser-focused on the past personal failings of Herschel Walker, Senator Raphael Warnock, whose history includes accusations of domestic violence and allegedly allowing abuse at a church camps, has largely avoided scrutiny. That’s hardly surprising given that Democrats are always given a pass, but another Warnock scandal has come to light, and even Politico is reporting on it.

The story here is that Warnock apparently used campaign funds to fight a lawsuit over an issue first brought in 2019, prior to him becoming a senator.

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) used campaign money to cover legal expenses for a lawsuit relating to his time as a church minister, transactions that raise questions about whether the spending is illegal and is unlawful of federal rules governing personal use of campaign funds.

The case, first filed in 2019 by Atlanta resident Melvin Robertson, involved baffling and seemingly baseless allegations against Warnock that date back to 2005 when he was a pastor. It was dismissed by a federal district court judge inGeorgia without any of the defendants being served.

But Robertson refiled a similar lawsuit in April 2021, outlining the same allegations against Warnock while also suing Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he has long served as senior pastor, and other public figures.

This time, Warnock was serving in the Senate. And he enlisted his campaign attorneys from Elias Law Group (ELG) to represent him in the case, along with an Atlanta firm, Krevolin & Horst, which assisted ELG.

Here is the problem. It is against the law to use campaign funds to fight a lawsuit that isn’t a result of one’s candidacy or holding of office. Given the first lawsuit was filed in 2019, prior to Warnock running even for Senate and the later lawsuit in 2021 had no relation to Warnock being a politician (the allegations are from 2005-2008), the move to pay ELG (Marc Elias’ grifting outfit) appears to be illegal.

As the report notes, the excuses for using the funds doesn’t add up. Past examples offered by Warnock to justify the expense all occurred while the cited politician was in office. That’s not the case for the Georgia Senator, and he is attempting to stretch the standard far beyond how it has been applied in the past.

Now, will anything happen to Warnock? Don’t hold your breath. Campaign finance laws are taken very seriously when a Republican is involved. When it’s a Democrat, violations are either ignored or result in a civil settlement. Even Politico who reported some damning facts, does its best to hedge the possible damage, going so far as to call the accusations in the lawsuit “baseless” despite providing no evidence of that.

If this were a Republican, Warnock would be under immense media pressure over this. As it stands, most of the other mainstream outlets aren’t touching on the story. Warnock is a Democrat so this will largely be swept under the rug. Still, Herschel Walker should do his best to hammer the issue home. Warnock is vulnerable, corrupt, and has a lot of skeletons in the closet. It’s time to get in the mud and sling some.

Where is the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) and the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Governor? You guys doing anything besides fighting Trump in your state?

