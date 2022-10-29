Bumbling Biden Blames Republicans for Hippy Nudist Attacking Paul Pelosi (VIDEO)

In typical liberal fashion, President Joe Biden blamed the attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband on Republicans.

Biden speaking at a Democrat fundraising dinner in Philadelphia Friday night made the moronic remarks.

Biden claimed he had spoken to Nancy Pelosi and provide her transportation from D.C. to San Francisco to be with her husband Paul. Biden called Pelosi’s husband “Bobby” in his confused remarks.

Biden also claimed that the attacker was chanting the same thing as the January 6. rioters: “Where is Nancy?”, but then said he wasn’t really sure what was said by the attacker, but that it had been reported.

The following is from The Gateway Pundit:

…Folks. Before I begin, I want us to take a short pause to send our love to Nancy and Paul Pelosi. I’ve been on the phone with Nancy. Arranged for her to be able to get from Washington out to, out to see her husband Bobby who, she’s in the plane right now heading out there.

And you’ve seen the news. He was attacked in their home. And when I spoke to the Speaker she said that he’s doing okay. He went to the hospital, he was operated on and he seems to be coming along well. He’s in good spirits, and the whole family’s there.

While this invasion’s ongoing, the news reports indicate it was intended to be an attack on the house Nancy Pelosi lives in–the third ranking person in the United States in line to be president.

You know it’s reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on January 6th in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. I’m not making this up. This is reported, I can’t guarantee it. You can tell you what’s been reported. The chant was, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”

This is despicable. There’s no place in America–there’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol. And what makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax? That it’s all a bunch of lies and not affect people who may not be so well-balanced. What makes us think! That it’s not it’s not going to corrode the political climate?

Enough is enough is enough! Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics, regardless of what your politics are. All of us, all of us together as Americans.

Knowing Paul and Nancy and the family as I do, they’re tough as they come. We’re praying for him. We’re optimistic for his full recovery.

