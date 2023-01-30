Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Speaks Publicly for the First Time: ‘With God’s Guidance, I Will Continue to do Wonderful and Great Things’ [EMOTIONAL VIDEO INSIDE]

The wait is over, and Buffalo Bills star safety Damar Hamlin is alive and well.

Hamlin delivered an emotional speech and video on his Instagram over the weekend, putting to rest any rumors that he had a double, or wasn’t alive from conspiracy theorists.

Saturday evening, Hamlin, 24, posted a six minute video to his Instagram account.

In the video, he titled it “Thank You: A Message from Damar Hamlin.”

Hamlin delivered a series of statements, most of them are expressions of thankfulness and gratitude to various people and groups who have helped to save his life and keep him alive.

Hamlin opens the video by walking into camera view in what appears to be a Buffalo Bills film watching room for the team.

He places a jacket on the chair and then speaks directly into the camera. The film regularly flashes to images and clips of others, including medical personnel, other NFL players, fans, and members of his own family.

“It’s just been a lot to process,” Hamlin admits, “but I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything’s that’s just been coming in my way.”

“What happened to me on Monday Night Football, I feel, is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world,” Hamlin states. “And now I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream. That’s always been what I stood for and what I’ll continue to stand for.”

As you know by now, on January 2nd during the Bills vs Bengals game in Cincinnati, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after taking a hit to the chase as he tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin required immediate medical assistance, and emergency teams had to resuscitate him twice that night, and the game never resumed. They performed CPR on him for 9 minutes and he is alive thanks to prayers and God above, along with the wonderful medical staff that God guided that night.

In the last few weeks, rumors were swirling on social media about whether Hamlin was doing as well as people claimed, they wanted to know why hadn’t they heard from him, why hadn’t he spoke, and rumors about his even being alive started surfacing on social media.

Hamlin addressed those rumors indirectly, stating in the video that he had been waiting for “the right time” to speak publicly.

“Now that my brothers have closed out a strong winning season as I continued to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things,” Hamlin says to open the video. “I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self. Mentally, physically, even spiritually, it’s just been a lot to process.”

Hamlin spends the majority of the video thanking people, often by name, including the Bills’ training staff; medical teams at “Cincinnati Medical Center and Buffalo General Hospital”; his mother, father, and little brother; the Bills organization and the NFL as a whole; loyal Bills fans known as “Bills Mafia”; Bengals fans; donors to his organization, the Chasing M’s foundation; and all the “kids who sent [him] letters and heartwarming gifts.”

“‘It’s always been important for me to be a role model, but just seeing the love and support from the youth, it just makes me want to give back and get out in the communities and touch the kids and be that example that they can look to, touch, feel, talk to and know that whatever they dream of, it’s real. It can happen, if you stay focus, stay dedicated, stay committed to whatever you’ve got going on,” Hamlin states.

“While I’m so thankful to everybody, I know that it isn’t enough just to be thankful,” Hamlin says to close his message. “This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world. I couldn’t do this without any of this support and the love, and I can’t wait to continue to take y’all on this journey with me.”

You can watch the full video below:

WATCH:

Hamlin ended the video as he often does, with his traditional heart shaped hands. He’s alive and well, and what a miracle he is America! God is so good!

