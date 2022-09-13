Budweiser’s Historic 9/11 Super Bowl Tribute from 2011 Only Aired One Time in History and It’s POWERFUL [VIDEO INSIDE]

Back in 2011, Budweiser aired a meaningful Super Bowl commercial to pay homage to the victims of September 11th and their families. The tribute commercial showed their majestic Budweiser Clydesdales bowing in tribute to all of those lost on that horrific day.

In this Super Bowl 2011 commercial, the Budweiser Clydesdales bow in tribute, with the Statue of Liberty in the background, 10 years after the 9/11 tragedy.

The one minute commercial shows the Clydesdales getting ready to go out, leaving the farm, and walking through the countrysides and cities.

The majestic horses galloped across the historic Brooklyn Bridge and into a park with the New York City skyline and view of Manhattan behind them, and it was powerful.

After the Clydesdales look in the direction of where the Twin Towers should be, they lifted up their legs and lowed their heads to pay respect and remember the tragedy of 9/11. The commercial ends with the words “We Will Never Forget.”

Bring these commercials back America, and do it now! See the amazing commercial below.

WATCH:

