BROKEN: Joe Biden Can’t Even Pronounce Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Name During MLK Speech at Baptist Church [VIDEO]

On Sunday Joe Biden visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia to deliver remarks honoring the late great Martin Luther King Jr.

Unfortunately Biden told more lies while he was at Church.

Biden claimed he attended a black church as a teenager, this isn’t even remotely true.

“I used to go to 7:30 mass every morning in high school and then in college, before I went to the Black church. Not a joke,” Biden said.

He couldn’t even pronounce the name of the black US Supreme Court Justice he appointed.

“Those are the words of Kejan— Kejan— Ketanji Drown Jackson, our Supreme Court justice,” Biden said.

The congregants clapped anyway.

WATCH:

