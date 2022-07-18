Brittany Spears DELETES CRAZY Instagram Post SLAMMING Hollywood!

Brittany Spears has deleted her Instagram post slamming Hollywood, and it has many wondering why? Was she threatened, who asked her to take it down? Is Brittany perhaps on the verge of unloading some of the secrets from that evil place?

Brittany has a whopping 41.7 million and counting followers on Instagram, so the elites in Hollywood are concerned when she starts speaking truth against them.

The post on Instagram she deleted, here’s what it said.

“I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood…JUST SAYING!!!!”

Of course the woke idiot sticks in America attacked her for insulting the homeless, while those same woke idiots do nothing to help the homeless. Makes sense right?

In text accompanying the post, Spears spoke about art she was moved by, including the 2014 track S.O.S. by Indila, and the 1962 movie To Kill a Mockingbird, based off the 1960 Harper Lee novel.

“When you finally realize your worth and value … that MEANS way more than being liked … I have learned that up chatter resonates with different grounds … different awareness … different PRESENCE,’ Spears said. ‘I bring this up because I feel like there is a reason why I like the song ‘S.O.S’ by @off.indila … I think there’s a different meaning to it for everyone … we all have our perspectives so here I go … have you ever seen the movie To Kill a Mockingbird???“

