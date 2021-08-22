British Troops Reportedly Helping Trapped Americans in Afghanistan While Biden Catches Up on Sleep

It’s a sad state of affairs in Afghanistan, but you already knew that America.

Throughout history, the United States military has been known as the global peace keepers. When terrorism is on the rise, we eliminate the threat. When a foreign ally needs help, we are the first country to respond. This has come to an end with a Joe Biden presidency.

While the British and the French are sending in their forces to help American citizens, Joe Biden is looking forward to getting some rest this weekend.

.@Channel4News have reported that the UK ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, has remained at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport and is personally processing visas for Afghans wishing to escape to the United Kingdom.



He doesn't intend to leave until the end. — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 15, 2021

Over the past 48 hours, the elite tactical unit of the French Police, RAID, have made multiple trips into Kabul to rescue people sheltering in the French Embassy.



So far, they have taken 216 French and Foreign nationals to the secure area of Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/dklVoBOxiG — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 19, 2021

According to a new report, the British military is helping rescue trapped Americans in Afghanistan after President Joe Biden failed to do anything.

The Washington Examiner Reported:

I understand that the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division has told the commander of the British special forces at the Kabul airport to cease operations beyond the airport perimeter.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue has told his British Army counterpart, a high-ranking field-grade officer of the British army’s 22nd Special Air Service Regiment, that British operations were embarrassing the United States military in the absence of similar U.S. military operations. I understand that the British officer firmly rejected the request.

This show of rare tension between the U.S. and British command groups in Kabul reflects three factors.

First, it shows the obvious stress of attempting to extricate thousands of personnel under a situation of increasing terrorist threat. Elements of the Haqqani network, the Islamic State in Afghanistan, and possibly al Qaeda are now operating in proximity to Kabul airport with some degree of command separation from the Taliban.

In addition, the British military has more operational latitude in Kabul than the U.S. military, including the Navy SEAL elements present at the airport. I understand that the SAS has conducted operations to bring American citizens, as well as British citizens and at-risk personnel, through checkpoints and to the airport.

As Americans fear for their lives, Biden is concerned about how much sleep he is getting.

Thanks to our friends at Trending Politics for helping contribute to this article.

