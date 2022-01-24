BRITAIN LIFTS ALL COVID VACCINE PASSPORTS AND MASK MANDATES AS BIDEN & AMERICA LEAD FROM BEHIND

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday the lifting of COVID-19 vaccine passports, mask mandates and work-from-home guidance in England. This comes after the models upon which he based his policies proved to be “wildly incorrect.”​

In regards to masks, the prime minister said the basic policy will be to “trust the judgement of the British people and no longer criminalize anyone who chooses not to wear one.”



Johnson told the House of Commons, “From tomorrow (Thursday) we will no longer require false masks in classrooms, and the Department for Education will shortly remove national guidance on their use in communal areas.”



British politician Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care told a Downing Street press conference, “We cannot eradicate this virus and its future variants. Instead, we must learn to live with Covid in the same way we have to live with the flu.”



London newspaper, The Telegraph of London, reported members of the British Parliament confronted Johnson with the model upon which the lockdown was based, which warned of 4,000 deaths a day.



But the most recent complete data from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales from January 11, showed a seven-day average of 232 deaths a day attributed to COVID-19.



Conservative Member of Parliament for Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, Steven John Baker, also deputy chairman of the COVID recovery group, said the “reality is the Prime Minister was shown a terrifying model which was subsequently proven to be wildly incorrect but he took away freedoms from tens of millions on that basis.”



“It is monstrous that millions of people of people were locked down, effectively under house arrest, their businesses destroyed, their children prevented from getting an education,” Baker continued. The situation is now perfectly plain that even our most basic liberties can be taken away by the stroke of a pen, if a minister has been shown sufficiently persuasive modeling that tells them there is trouble ahead.”



Baker also said he told Johnson to challenge the modeling by Cambridge University and Public Health England. So, Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London and Professor Carl Heneghan of Oxford University were called into Downing Street to go over the data, The Telegraph reported.



“But by the time the models were shown to be inaccurate, it was too late to stop public calls for restrictions,” the British broadsheet said.



The hard data and studies from around the world show the lockdowns and other severe mitigation measures didn’t stop the typical waxing and waning of a respiratory virus pandemic. And the Telegraph spoke with an expert on infectious disease modeling at Bristol University in England who made the point that even if “the government didn’t put in restrictions, people would have started behaving differently.”



The London newspaper cited a well-known aphorism among scientists, coined by the British statistician George Box in 1976, “All models are wrong, but some models are useful.”

