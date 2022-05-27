Bringing Christ to the D.C. Swamp

Washington D.C. has been corrupted by people who do not have the interests of the American people at the forefront of their minds. Rather, the desire of the people in Washington D.C. is to line their own pocketbooks by becoming career politicians, rather than going home after serving a term or two. This is one of the biggest problems that America has faced, and it has been a problem for a long time. The solution is easier than one may think. Instead of settling for the establishment and career politicians, the American people should vote for statesmen to represent the American people.

Pastor, businessman, father, and husband, Jackson Lahmeyer is a great example of a statesman who is running for political office. After January 6th, 2021, and with inspiration from his wife, Kendra, Jackson decided he would run to become the junior senator for the state of Oklahoma. Early on in his decision-making, Jackson got a call from America’s General, General Michael Flynn encouraging Jackson to run and endorse his campaign. Along the way, Jackson has also been endorsed by prominent people such as Clay Clark, Roger Stone, Mike Lindell, and many others! Jackson is running on a strict and strong America first campaign. He will fight for Oklahomans for two terms when elected, then he will go back home.



Jackson will bring a good and refreshing Christian perspective to Washington D.C. Although many in our nation’s capital may claim Christianity, many tend to forget all about that when they get to their senate seat. Jackson will indeed be different. He has been the senior pastor of Sheridan Church in Enid Oklahoma for five years, and he will continue to be the pastor of Sheridan if and when he is elected. Jackson will not be corrupted by the D.C. machine because he would be held accountable by the Oklahoma citizens, his own congregation, and ultimately God. If you live in Oklahoma, vote for Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer for United States Senator on June 28 in the Oklahoma primary. Also, go to jacksonlahmeyer.com and realjameslankford.com to learn more about Jackson’s campaign and his RINO Senator James Lankford.

