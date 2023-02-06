BRILLIANT: Tennessee Animal Shelter Will Write Your Ex’s Name on Litter Box for Valentine’s Day

Feeling like you’d still like to have a little payback on your ex, but in a way that doesn’t give you in trouble? Look no further, we might have the solution.

For a small donation, an animal shelter in Middle Tennessee will write your ex’s name on a cat’s litter box. Now that’s the gift that keeps on giving!

How many of you think your Ex’s name belongs on a litter box, or a place where someone or an animal goes to the bathroom?

Maury County Animal Services (MCAS) is a no-kill shelter nestled in Columbia, Tennessee.

They’re hoping that your past pain will help dogs and cats at the shelter in need of some loving homes.

It’s pretty easy to do also, just download the Venmo app an send $10 to @FriendsOfMCAS along with your name submission.

All money will go towards the shelter’s medical fund.

“We will write your ex’s name on a litter box and let our cats shower them with karma!” shelter organizers wrote.

Would you do something like this for your ex? Comment below and let us know the funniest thing you’ve done to an Ex!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



