News

BRILLIANT: Tennessee Animal Shelter Will Write Your Ex’s Name on Litter Box for Valentine’s Day

- by Patriot Staff - 1 Comment

Feeling like you’d still like to have a little payback on your ex, but in a way that doesn’t give you in trouble? Look no further, we might have the solution.

For a small donation, an animal shelter in Middle Tennessee will write your ex’s name on a cat’s litter box. Now that’s the gift that keeps on giving!

How many of you think your Ex’s name belongs on a litter box, or a place where someone or an animal goes to the bathroom?

Maury County Animal Services (MCAS) is a no-kill shelter nestled in Columbia, Tennessee.

They’re hoping that your past pain will help dogs and cats at the shelter in need of some loving homes.

It’s pretty easy to do also, just download the Venmo app an send $10 to @FriendsOfMCAS along with your name submission.

The Democrats want to get rid of your Gas Stoves and Ranges, so we made this shirt to make fun of them! Get yours today!

All money will go towards the shelter’s medical fund.

“We will write your ex’s name on a litter box and let our cats shower them with karma!” shelter organizers wrote. 

Would you do something like this for your ex? Comment below and let us know the funniest thing you’ve done to an Ex!

Win this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and $10,000 in Cash from The Hodge Twins! Get Signed up to win today! Don’t Miss this!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

This Deep State PSYOP is Getting Conservatives to Willingly Turn Their Back on the Constitution

FBI Arrests Alleged ‘Extremists’ in Power Grid Attack Plot Targeting 5 Substations

Russia Issues Urgent Nuclear War Warning as Doomsday Clock Moves Closer to Midnight: WHO Begins to Urge Countries to Stockpile Medicines for ‘Nuclear Emergencies’

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
2 hours ago

I am producing 88 US dollars per-hr to complete few services on the laptop. ed80 I certainly not believed that it’d achievable however one of my best pal collecting $25,000 in five weeks by doing this job & she convinced me to join…

Explore extra updates by

reaching this article. >>> http://ezywork1.blogspot.com

0
Reply