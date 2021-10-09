Brian Laundrie Manhunt Continues: Father Joins the Search for Son Lawyer Says

Brian Laundrie’s attorney said Wednesday that Christopher Laundrie, the father, would be joining the search for his missing son. Laundrie was last seen on Sept 13, just days after his fiancee Gabby Petito officially became a missing person.

The FBI later uncovered Petito’s remains at a remote Wyoming campsite on Sept 19.

“Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today,” Steve Bertolino, the family’s attorney, told Fox News Wednesday night. “Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be.”

The family attorney added that North Port police “had to postpone” the father’s participation and that he did not take part in the search Wednesday, which saw an increased police presence after resources appeared to have been drawn down some over the weekend.

“Chris and Roberta are hopeful there will be another opportunity to assist,” he added, referring to both of Brian Laundrie’s parents.

Josh Taylor, the North Port Police Department’s chief spokesman, told Fox News that his department did not ask for Chris Laundrie’s involvement – nor did police “postpone” it.

“In no world would we be the agency asking the family to help search in an FBI led investigation,” he said, deferring further questions to the FBI, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He also declined to discuss whether North Port police had invited Chris Laundrie to join the search prior to the FBI taking over the case.

Pat Diaz, a former Miami-Dade homicide detective who also served on FBI task forces, said he doubted federal investigators would bring in a suspect’s father to help their search.

“They may have found stuff in the reserve for the father to identify,” he said. “Not a body, but belongings.”

Bertolino later clarified that the request “perhaps” came from “a liaison to FBI.”

“My statement is correct,” he said.

The family lawyer also claimed that the elder Laundrie searched T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve on his own on Monday, Sept 13 after his son failed to come home that night — even though the parents told police that Friday that they had last seen their son on Tuesday, according to the newspapers.

“The North Port police informed me that they were focusing on certain areas of the preserve today and they were actually hoping that Mr. Laundrie could join them on that search,” Bertolino told the newspaper. “Mr. Laundrie has consented and we are waiting for the call from the North Port Police Department to make that happen.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter seems to be leading the charge in the search nationally with his teams, bringing in Marines and Navy SEALS to assist his teams efforts in the search. If Dog ends up solving this over the FBI, it will put yet another stink eye on America’s golden law enforcement agency.

Thanks to our friends at Fox News for helping to contribute to this article.

