News

BREAKING: WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt of Legendary Windham Family Dead at 36

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

Horrific news coming out of the WWE as WWE Superstar from the legendary Windham family Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has passed away.

The following is a statement from WWE front man Triple H.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.

The legendary William Regal sent out his condolences to the family.

All of us at The DC Patriot send our condolences out to the Wyatt family. Mike, Bo, Barry, we are praying for you tonight. We love you all.

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

President Trump’s Interview with Tucker Carlson on ‘X’ About to Surpass 250 Million Views Crushing All Time Records on Platform [VIDEO INTERVIEW INSIDE]

BREAKING: President Trump Returns to X/Twitter with Fiery Message

BREAKING:🚨Pittsburgh Sounds Like a Warzone as Officers Engage Multiple Suspects

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments