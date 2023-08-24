BREAKING: WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt of Legendary Windham Family Dead at 36

Horrific news coming out of the WWE as WWE Superstar from the legendary Windham family Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has passed away.

The following is a statement from WWE front man Triple H.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.

The legendary William Regal sent out his condolences to the family.

Devastated to hear of the passing of Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt. My deepest condolences to Mike, Bo, Barry and all his family. Rest well my friend.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 24, 2023

Bray Wyatt left us with a lot of special moments.



Keep thinking about how he had only become a Father a few years ago. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/YVua7WZmMw — Patrick The Heel (@patricktheheel) August 24, 2023

All of us at The DC Patriot send our condolences out to the Wyatt family. Mike, Bo, Barry, we are praying for you tonight. We love you all.

