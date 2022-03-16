An illegal and Unconstitutional raid of a Project Veritas journalist from last November has been aired by the company and it’s founder James O’Keefe.

The video is shocking, the ACLU, The Committee to Protect Journalists, The Society of Professional Journalists, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, as well as the Freedom of the Press foundation all came to the defense of Project Veritas in this Unconstitutional moment against them.

“LET ME SEE YOUR HANDS!” an FBI agent screams as the former Project Veritas journalist opens the door to those banging on it.

Watch the shocking and terrifying video below as the Biden Department of Justice looks to intimidate those reporting and in search of the truth.

BREAKING VIDEO: Unconstitutional Pre-Dawn FBI Raid on Project Veritas Journalist Shows Armed Agents Clutching Weapons, Tossing Belongings, and Ransacking Home at Direction of Biden DOJ



“LET ME SEE YOUR HANDS!”#VeritasRaids pic.twitter.com/w0z0IwmeEh — Lara Logan (@laralogan) March 15, 2022

We at The DC Patriot will continue to report and share the truth and stand side by side with our brothers and sisters at Project Veritas.

