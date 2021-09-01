United States Congressman Markwayne Mullin Missing in Afghanistan While on Rogue Mission Doing Evacuations

UPDATE: Gave Missing Congressman’s information over to the Veterans who are helping out our allies on the ground in Afghanistan. They’ve determined the location of the Congressman & have confirmed he is in a safe location. He is not in any area that is controlled by the Taliban.

In the story breaking tonight, Oklahoma Republican United States Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla) has reportedly gone missing while trying to enter Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover and insane departure of United States forces.

According to The Washington Post, The GOP Congressman was on a rogue mission to evacuate Americans ignoring warnings from the State Department not to travel to the country.

Mullin reportedly contacted the embassy in Tajikistan in an attempt to move cash into Afghanistan.

“Embassy officials told Mullin they could not assist him in skirting Tajikistan’s laws on cash limits on his way to visiting one of the most dangerous places on earth,” the Post reported.

“As of late Tuesday, U.S. officials said they were unsure of Mullin’s location. Mullin’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment,” the report continues.

A wild scoop: A GOP lawmaker has been trying to travel to *Taliban-controlled Afghanistan* in a rogue evacuation mission despite efforts by the Pentagon & State Dept to discourage him. Officials are unsure of his current whereabouts. From @tylerpager & me https://t.co/MpieNxGNTU — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) August 31, 2021

As if this situation in Afghanistan couldn’t get any worse, now it has yet again.

This is a developing story and we will update it accordingly. Thanks to our friends from Breaking911.com for contributing to this article.

