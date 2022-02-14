BREAKING: Ukrainian President Zelensky Calls on Ukrainian People to Stand Firm as Russian Attack Appears Imminent, Even Naming the Day of Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday has declared Wednesday a National Day of Unity for the nation. This comes as Russia has apparently announced their day they plan to invade and attack the Ukraine. Both the Biden Administration and now Ukrainian government have stated Wednesday Feb 16, will be the day.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, says that Russia will launch an attack on the country on Wednesday. His statement is below.

Zelensky made the announcement on Facebook: Great people of a great country! There have been serious external and internal challenges in front of our country, which require responsibility, confidence and concrete actions from me and each of us.

We are intimidated by a great war and once again set the date of the military invasion. This is not the first time. But our state is stronger today than ever.

We strive for peace and want to solve all issues exclusively through negotiations. And Donbass, and Crimea will return to Ukraine. Only in a diplomatic way. We don’t stare at someone else’s, but we won’t give our own. We have an amazing army. Our boys have unique combat experience and modern weapons. This is already times stronger than the army eight years ago. We are confident in our armed forces, and our military too should feel our support, our togetherness and our unity. The basis of our army is the confidence of our own people and a strong economy.

We are told that February 16 will be the day of attack. We will make it a union day. The decree has already been signed. This afternoon we will hang national flags, put on blue-yellow ribbons and show the world our unity.

We have one great European aspiration. We want freedom and are ready to vote for it. 14 thousand defenders and civilians who died in this war are watching us from the sky. And we will not betray their memory.

We all want to live happily, and happiness loves the strong. We have never been able to give up and we are not going to learn that.

Love Ukraine! We are at peace! We are strong! We are together!

Russia has over 130,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and more being added daily.

This is a developing story and we will update it accordingly.

