BREAKING: Ukrainian Interior Ministry Reports Belarus Troops Have Joined Russian Troops in Attack on Multiple Fronts

Multiple reports show Belarus Troops have aligned with Russian troops and are invading Ukraine from multiple attack points.

The following is from Christopher Miller reporting:

Ukraine Interior Ministry update: The state border of Ukraine was attacked by Russian troops from Russia and Belarus at about 5am. Attacks on border units, border patrols and checkpoints are carried out with the use of artillery, heavy equipment and small arms.

Ukraine Interior Ministry update: The state border of Ukraine was attacked by Russian troops from Russia and Belarus at about 5am. Attacks on border units, border patrols and checkpoints are carried out with the use of artillery, heavy equipment and small arms. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

This is happening in Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions. In addition, the attack takes place from the Crimea. Work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also recorded.

This is happening in Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions. In addition, the attack takes place from the Crimea. Work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also recorded. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

Border guards and Armed Forces of Ukraine and National Guard of Ukraine firing at the enemy. Casualties unknown.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...