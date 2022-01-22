BREAKING: Two NYPD Officers Gunned Down in Harlem

A horrific scene unfolding in New York as two Police Officers were gunned down responding to domestic violence call Friday evening in Harlem, multiple police sources said.

One of the officers was a rookie with just over a year on the job sources stated.

There have now been a total of four police officers and three suspects shot within the last 72 hours in the Democrat ran city.

The gunfire erupted j just before 6:30 p.m. inside an apartment at 119 West 135th Street, as police responded to a domestic violence dispute between a mother and son, sources have confirmed.

The officers were among four cops shot in the line of duty just this week. A horrific week for the blue in New York.

One of the officers was struck in the face by gunfire, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

The suspect was also fatally shot.

“It’s crazy out here. It’s the Wild Wild West, especially with cops being shot. Imagine what happens with regular citizens,” Christopher Espinoza, a 29-year-old Harlem resident, told The New York Post.

A total of five police officers have been shot this month.

On New Year’s Day, an NYPD officer was shot while resting in his car between shifts in East Harlem. Officials believe he was hit in the head by a stray bullet. That officer was treated and released from the hospital.

All of us at The DC Patriot are sending our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of these officers, and praying for all of those at the NYPD and those protecting us around this great nation.

