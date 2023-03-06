BREAKING: Twitter Suspends Conservative Influencer Gunther Eagleman with Nearly 250K Followers Over Anti-Ukraine Tweets

Free speech is alive and well on Twitter, unless you stumble across one of the liberal holdovers that New Twitter Owner and CEO Elon Musk hasn’t fired yet.

Conservative influencer Gunther Eagleman was suspended from Twitter over tweets that back up the majority of Americans on the war in the Ukraine.

BREAKING: Conservative influencer @GuntherEagleman has just been suspended on Twitter with nearly 250K followers…



Hey @elonmusk what's going on lately? pic.twitter.com/ylPUWIRSKe — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 6, 2023

Americans are tired of watching Americans struggle while tens of billions go to fund a proxy war, however Ukrainian sympathizers and those in the liberal and legacy media are working to silence those that oppose this war.

Here’s the tweet that got Gunther banned.

Eagleman was stating that it was good that someone had stopped a carjacking and saved their own life. However the liberals still employed at Twitter took this moment to indefinitely suspend his Twitter account, but why?

So did this account target Gunther Eagleman and encourage others to mass report him so he would be suspended?

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated. It looks at this point that accounts pushing and backing the Ukrainian war with Russia are targeting those who want the war to end, and are tired of American tax dollars funding this proxy war.

