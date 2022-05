In yet another instance of banning conservatives and the lack of free speech on Twitter, Dinesh D’Souza’s new movie’s twitter account has been suspended. It was just yesterday that the movie had debuted at Mar-A-Lago in front of many conservatives and President Trump.

We can only hope that Elon Musk restores the accounts of those who have been banned for their opinions as well as facts that are most definitely in dispute.

Check back later for updates to the story.

