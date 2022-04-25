BREAKING: Twitter Ready to Accept Elon Musk Acquisition: Offer Multiple Reports Say Deal Could Be Announced Monday Afternoon

It’s happening, the worlds richest man is looking to bring free speech back to the internet, and he’s winning. Sources say a deal could be announced as early as Monday afternoon.

Twitter is closing in on a deal to sell itself to billionaire Elon Musk that could be announced as soon as Monday, Reuters and Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Twitter is considering accepting Musk’s original offer to pay $54.20 per share in cash, according to Reuters and the Wall Street Journal, valuing the social media company at about $43 billion.

There is still a possibility the deal collapses during the final stages of negotiations, the Wall Street Journal reports, though Twitter may make the deal official as soon as Monday after its board meets with investors, according to Reuters.

$269.7 billion. That’s how much Musk is worth, making him the wealthiest man in the world, according to Forbes’ real-time calculations.

Thanks to our friends at Forbes for contributing to this article.

