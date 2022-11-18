News

BREAKING: Twitter Locks Out All Employees From Its Offices and Suspends Badge Access Until Nov 21st: Woke Employees or Political Operatives Rumored to try to Sabotage Social Media Platform

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk gave work Twitter employees a 5pm deadline to get on board with turning the sinking ship around, or to get out. According to several reports, many of those employees began hanging up on a conference call while Musk was speaking, opting to take the 3 month severance package offered instead of trying to help the company they’ve mooched off of for years.

Twitter was losing $4 million per day according to Musk, and the average Twitter employee was making $250K a year, an insane amount for a company of 7,500 employees, most of whom did nothing but try to censor 50% of the country they don’t agree with.

Musk stopped that my laying off nearly 4,000 of those do nothing workers within the first week, trying to stop the bleeding of the company he paid $44 billion for.

Now it appears these same woke and disgruntled employees have threatened in some capacity to try to sabotage the company, and they’re walking off the job in droves hoping to see the site shut down.

Musk however isn’t alone, as tech gurus and entrepreneurs from around the world are reaching out to help Twitter stay going despite the sabotage and backstabbing from its now terminated and pathetic woke work force.

Get the New ‘Just Like Epstein These Christmas Lights Won’t Hang Themselves Hoodie at FaithNFreedoms.com

Elon, there’s a bunch of us in SV who will come up tonight to help on the infra side to keep the site up. If you need help just ask.” Michael Guimarin said on Twitter, who looks to be a offering his assistance as well as others in Silicon Valley to help the world’s richest man.

Musk responded with “Thanks!”

Here’s a few others chiming in to help Elon Musk out, and offering to work for free.

Get the New ‘Just Like Epstein These Christmas Lights Won’t Hang Themselves Women’s V-Neck t-shirt at FaithNFreedoms.com

Liberals are pathetic and spoiled petulant children. When they don’t get their way, they do things like what you’re seeing on Twitter. However they’re dealing with a winner in Elon Musk, he doesn’t lose. He’ll come out of this standing tall, he’ll make more money, and he will crap down their throats, we’re sure of it!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

DeSantis Responds to Trump and Potential ‘GOP Civil War’ Saying ‘People Just Need to Chill Out’ [VIDEO]

Melania Trump Says Her Husband Donald Will Lead America Back to ‘Peace, Love, and Security’ When He Becomes President Again

Four University of Idaho Students Brutally Murdered, Killer on the Loose

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments