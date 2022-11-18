BREAKING: Twitter Locks Out All Employees From Its Offices and Suspends Badge Access Until Nov 21st: Woke Employees or Political Operatives Rumored to try to Sabotage Social Media Platform

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk gave work Twitter employees a 5pm deadline to get on board with turning the sinking ship around, or to get out. According to several reports, many of those employees began hanging up on a conference call while Musk was speaking, opting to take the 3 month severance package offered instead of trying to help the company they’ve mooched off of for years.

Twitter was losing $4 million per day according to Musk, and the average Twitter employee was making $250K a year, an insane amount for a company of 7,500 employees, most of whom did nothing but try to censor 50% of the country they don’t agree with.

Musk stopped that my laying off nearly 4,000 of those do nothing workers within the first week, trying to stop the bleeding of the company he paid $44 billion for.

Now it appears these same woke and disgruntled employees have threatened in some capacity to try to sabotage the company, and they’re walking off the job in droves hoping to see the site shut down.

Musk however isn’t alone, as tech gurus and entrepreneurs from around the world are reaching out to help Twitter stay going despite the sabotage and backstabbing from its now terminated and pathetic woke work force.

“Elon, there’s a bunch of us in SV who will come up tonight to help on the infra side to keep the site up. If you need help just ask.” Michael Guimarin said on Twitter, who looks to be a offering his assistance as well as others in Silicon Valley to help the world’s richest man.

Musk responded with “Thanks!”

Here’s a few others chiming in to help Elon Musk out, and offering to work for free.

Liberals are pathetic and spoiled petulant children. When they don’t get their way, they do things like what you’re seeing on Twitter. However they’re dealing with a winner in Elon Musk, he doesn’t lose. He’ll come out of this standing tall, he’ll make more money, and he will crap down their throats, we’re sure of it!

