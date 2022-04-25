BREAKING: Twitter in Talks to Strike Deal with Elon Musk After Meeting Today, Could Reach Deal This Week

Huge news on the Elon Musk Twitter battle, and it looks as though Twitter is now in talks with Musk and may even reach a deal to sell the company to him this week per the Wall Street Journal.
The Massive Crypto account Unusual_Whales with nearly 600,000 followers on Twitter alone reporting this along with the Wall Street Journal.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Twitter’s board is now seriously considering the Musk bid and selling the company to the business mogul who has hammered them in recent weeks.
This is massive, and developing story, we’ll keep you posted.