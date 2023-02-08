News

BREAKING: Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram ALL DOWN is This a Chinese Response to Spy Ballon Being Shot Down?

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

It looks as though a massive cyber attack has occurred, as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are all simultaneously either down or having major issues.

Millions of Twitter users cannot post or tweet and get an error message saying “Tweet not sent” followed by the message of “We’re sorry, we weren’t able to send your Tweet. Would you like to retry or save this Tweet in drafts?

Twitter DM’s are also down and not working.

That was the message mobile users saw on Twitter.

As our friend ALX points out, this is a massive attack and outage, it’s not just the big three anymore.

On a Desktop or Mac users received the “Sorry you’ve exceeded your daily tweet limit” messages.

Both Instagram and Facebook are also down and having major issues.

This comes at the exact same time that fired Twitter employees who censored President Trump and pushed the rigged election and censoring during the 2020 election are being grilled by the new Republican Congress.

What are the odds that the three biggest players in social media go down when the former Twitter heads are being grilled by Congress over suppressing President Trump, his followers, and conservative influencers?

What are the chances that all of these sites go down during this hearing?

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated.

