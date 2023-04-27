BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Speaks for First Time Since Parting Ways with Fox News [VIDEO INSIDE]

The #1 Man in all of Cable News has broke his silence since Fox News announced they had abruptly parted ways with him on Monday morning.

Tucker Carlson, the top rated show on Cable News and Cable TV broke his silence, and released this video on Wednesday night.

Carlson ended the video with… “See You Soon.”

Check it out below.

WATCH:

BREAKING; Tucker Carlson speaks for the first time since his parting ways with Fox News.. “See You Soon”



pic.twitter.com/Pr57FyPWPf — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 27, 2023

