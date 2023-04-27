News

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Speaks for First Time Since Parting Ways with Fox News [VIDEO INSIDE]

by Matt Couch

The #1 Man in all of Cable News has broke his silence since Fox News announced they had abruptly parted ways with him on Monday morning.

Tucker Carlson, the top rated show on Cable News and Cable TV broke his silence, and released this video on Wednesday night.

Carlson ended the video with… “See You Soon.”

Check it out below.

WATCH:

