BREAKING: Tucker Carlson OUT at Fox News

Tucker Carlson is the latest domino to fall at Fox News, after the company settled a massive lawsuit with Dominion Voting Machines, over a week ago. Dan Bongino also was let go due to “negotiations” last week.

NEW YORK — April 24, 2023 — FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.

Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

Two of the biggest names in the conservative movement out at Fox News in less than a week, it seems to be more than a coincidence.

This story is breaking.

