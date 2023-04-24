News

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson OUT at Fox News

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

Tucker Carlson is the latest domino to fall at Fox News, after the company settled a massive lawsuit with Dominion Voting Machines, over a week ago. Dan Bongino also was let go due to “negotiations” last week.

NEW YORK — April 24, 2023 — FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.

Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

Two of the biggest names in the conservative movement out at Fox News in less than a week, it seems to be more than a coincidence.

This story is breaking.

